Sen. Ron Johnson backtracks after comments about John McCain's brain tumor

Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
One person was hurt after being shot Tuesday night in what Madison Police are calling an attempted homicide.More >>
After a brief chase Tuesday night, Madison police say they've arrested a fourth person in connection with the July 28th homicide in Madison.More >>
A14-year-old’s brave actions in the Town of Jefferson are being labeled heroic in the wake of the fatal Rock River airplane crash Tuesday night. Nova Kopmeyer spent Tuesday evening relaxing with her family at her home located about a half mile down the Rock River when she heard what sounded like a motorcycle crash.More >>
Authorities have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the small aircraft they were in crashed into the Rock River near the Fort Atkinson airport.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told reporters Wednesday he's not sure why a proposed incentive package for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn must be passed by September 30 - a firm deadline agreed to by the Walker administration and company executives.More >>
Crews will begin to remove an aircraft Wednesday that crashed into the Rock River Tuesday evening.More >>
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department says an ultralight aircraft crashed into the Rock River around 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy. t thanks to his tech-based bike shop, he was able to bring the small-town classic back to life.More >>
After a brief chase Tuesday night, Madison police say they've arrested a fourth person in connection with the July 28th homicide in Madison.More >>
Authorities will continue their search Wednesday in the Rock River after someone was seen jumping off a bridge.More >>
A Loganville boy is dead after a what appears to be a freak accident Tuesday morning.More >>
Glen Campbell has passed away at the age of 81 after “courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” according to a statement.More >>
