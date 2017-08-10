Sen. Ron Johnson backtracks after comments about John McCain's brain tumor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is backtracking on remarks he made about fellow Sen. John McCain.

During a radio interview Tuesday with "Chicago's Morning Answer," Johnson said McCain's brain tumor "might have factored in" to his no vote on the skinny repeal.

"He has a brain tumor right now. That vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning. Some of that might have factored in," Johnson said during the interview.

The interviewer was surprised, asking, "Really?" and wondered whether McCain's illness and late night affected his judgment. Johnson said he didn't want to speak for any other senator: "I don't know exactly what. ... I really thought John was going to vote yes and send it to conference at 10:30 at night. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no."

Wednesday, Sen. McCain's spokesman responded to ABC News, saying, “It is bizarre and deeply unfortunate that Sen. [Ron] Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend. Sen. McCain has been very open and clear about the reasons for his vote,"

Wednesday evening, Sen. Johnson walked back on the comments, saying in a statement he was disappointed that "[he] didn't more eloquently express [his] sympathy for what Sen. McCain" was experiencing.

“I have nothing but respect for him and the vote came at the end of a long day for everyone,” he said.