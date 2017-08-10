UW Health program provides internship through equity lens

MADISON (WKOW) -- As students across the country are wrapping up their summer internships, there's a unique program right here in Madison at UW Health that promotes workforce development through an equity lens.

It's called H.O.P.E., standing for Health Occupations Professions Exploration. Since the program started four years ago, it's grown exponentially, UW Health reports. The first summer there were only four interns, and this summer there are 75. The program has graduated more than 200.

Depending on their focus within health care, students can do anything from research projects, to working in Epic, learning vital signs and more.

Janae Winston is a rising senior at UW Madison. This is her second summer as an intern through the H.O.P.E. program. "I feel like diversity is very important. As much as we talk about it, it's one thing to say it and preach it, and it's one thing to live it and do it," says Winston. She's majoring in health care inequalities and interning in UW Health's Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

UW Health partners with community organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, INROADS and Urban League to make sure students, who would otherwise face barriers or be under-represented in the workforce, get shots at these internships.

"A lot of people are familiar with the demographics of Madison. It is a predominantly white area. Especially, UW Health is a predominantly white system. Just maneuvering these walls as a black woman, that in itself is already going to bring attention," says Winston. "I'm really fortunate. I'm not going to lie... I'm like a sponge. I'm soaking everything up."

H.O.P.E. interns range in age from middle school all the way up to college-aged, according to program director Bridgett Willey. "There's a mismatch between what post-secondary education options are out there and how students understand what is necessary to pursue some of these careers that are really in high demand," says Willey, director of Allied Health Education and Career Pathways at UW Health.

This program is not part of a national program. H.O.P.E. is exclusive to UW Health. It also includes curriculum where students learn about careers in health care. More than 1500 students have taken part in that portion of the program.

Students not only walk away with a tangible learning experience, but there's also a good chance of follow up employment after school, says Willey.