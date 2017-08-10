Franklin weakens over Mexico - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Franklin weakens over Mexico

VERACRUZ, MEXICO (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, Franklin became the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season.  The hurricane made landfall in Mexico but has been weakening ever since.  Early Thursday morning, Franklin was downgraded to a Tropical Storm with winds sustained at 40 mph and moving swiftly at 15mph.

The cyclone should continue to rapidly weaken as it continues across land.  It is still a strong system, though, and will continue to produce torrential amounts of rain.  Mudslides are a hazard of concern.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June through the end of November.

