Stranger asks 9-year-old Madison boy to get in his car

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 9-year-old boy is safe after he says a stranger asked him repeatedly to get in his car.

Madison Police were called at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday to the area of New Berm Court near Elver Park.

The boy told police he was playing in the area when the stranger asked him to get into his silver vehicle. The boy refused and was led away by his older sister.

The suspect drove away, but is described as an African American male in his 50's with short hair.