Partners looking to bring Midwest Express back to Wisconsin

Madison police are searching for five suspects after a man was robbed Wednesday night.More >>
Madison police are searching for five suspects after a man was robbed Wednesday night.More >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >>
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >>
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is backtracking on remarks he made about fellow Sen. John McCain.More >>
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is backtracking on remarks he made about fellow Sen. John McCain.More >>
The regime warned it could attack by the middle of this month.More >>
The regime warned it could attack by the middle of this month.More >>
Madison's mayor had a less than enthusiastic reaction to the possibility of Foxconn coming to Dane County.More >>
Madison's mayor had a less than enthusiastic reaction to the possibility of Foxconn coming to Dane County.More >>
A14-year-old’s brave actions in the Town of Jefferson are being labeled heroic in the wake of the fatal Rock River airplane crash Tuesday night. Nova Kopmeyer spent Tuesday evening relaxing with her family at her home located about a half mile down the Rock River when she heard what sounded like a motorcycle crash.More >>
A14-year-old’s brave actions in the Town of Jefferson are being labeled heroic in the wake of the fatal Rock River airplane crash Tuesday night. Nova Kopmeyer spent Tuesday evening relaxing with her family at her home located about a half mile down the Rock River when she heard what sounded like a motorcycle crash.More >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
One person was hurt after being shot Tuesday night in what Madison Police are calling an attempted homicide.More >>
One person was hurt after being shot Tuesday night in what Madison Police are calling an attempted homicide.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told reporters Wednesday he's not sure why a proposed incentive package for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn must be passed by September 30 - a firm deadline agreed to by the Walker administration and company executives.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told reporters Wednesday he's not sure why a proposed incentive package for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn must be passed by September 30 - a firm deadline agreed to by the Walker administration and company executives.More >>
Authorities have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the small aircraft they were in crashed into the Rock River near the Fort Atkinson airport.More >>
Authorities have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the small aircraft they were in crashed into the Rock River near the Fort Atkinson airport.More >>
Crews will begin to remove an aircraft Wednesday that crashed into the Rock River Tuesday evening.More >>
Crews will begin to remove an aircraft Wednesday that crashed into the Rock River Tuesday evening.More >>
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department says an ultralight aircraft crashed into the Rock River around 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department says an ultralight aircraft crashed into the Rock River around 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy. t thanks to his tech-based bike shop, he was able to bring the small-town classic back to life.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy. t thanks to his tech-based bike shop, he was able to bring the small-town classic back to life.More >>