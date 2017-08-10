Partners looking to bring Midwest Express back to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Two business partners are looking to bring the Midwest Express airline back to Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Curt Drumm, an aviation consultant from Manitowoc, and Greg Aretakis, a former Midwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines executive, are seeking investors and potential employees as part of their effort to restart the airline.

Midwest Express and later, Midwest Airlines, stopped flying nearly a decade ago after fuel prices rose. Indianapolis-based Republic Airways Holdings took the airline over and the name was eliminated in 2011.

The airline began operating as part of Frontier Airlines, which was part of Republic, in 2011. Frontier was eventually sold to a private equity firm.