Middleton 'Battle of the Badges' raises money for local boy battling rare disease

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- For the 6th consecutive year, Middleton Police, Fire & EMS staff are planning a police versus fire softball game and a 5K fun run/walk to raise money for a local family affected by childhood disease.

The event will be held Saturday, August 12 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Firefighters Memorial Park in Middleton.

This year, the event will be raising funds for 6-year old Bennie Pomo, who is a miracle child with a true fighting spirit. Bennie lives in Madison with his family.

Bennie was born early due to pregnancy complications and has had an uphill battle ever since. He was born not breathing and was so sick he had to be placed on a ventilator. After seeing numerous doctors and specialists, he was diagnosed with Chromosome 14Q Deletion.

Bennie's family quickly found out that this meant he was missing an entire piece of a chromosome, which brought with it many sub-diagnoses. Over the past five years, Bennie has seen about 20 specialists and had over a dozen surgeries. He has lung disease, brain lung thyroid syndrome, chorea, brain damage, scoliosis and many other conditions that have rendered him non-verbal with a slim chance of ever walking or talking.

If you would like to support Battle of the Badges, click here for more event information.