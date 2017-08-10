What's Going Around: Preventing swimmer's ear

ALBANY (WKOW) -- A lot of people get swimmer's ear during the summer months, but there are ways to prevent it.

Dr. David Rebedew with Monroe Clinic in Albany says swimmer's ear happens when bacteria forms in the outer ear canal because of excess moisture. It can also form from tiny cuts or scratches in the ear canal, sometimes from cleaning the ears too roughly with cotton swabs.

Here are some symptoms:

· Ear pain, especially when pulling on the earlobe or chewing · Redness or swelling in the ear canal · Itching in the ear · Drainage from the ear · Feeling like water is in the ear · Fever · Problems hearing

To prevent swimmer's ear, Dr. Rebedew says to make sure you keep your ear canals dry. Use ear plugs or a cotton ball with petroleum jelly while swimming. After, get all the excess water out, either by tilting your head to the side to drain water, blow drying your ear canal on a cool, low setting or using a tissue to draw the moisture out. You can also use an ear drop made of rubbing alcohol and vinegar. There are also over-the-counter ear drops available.

If you get swimmer's ear and standard treatments don't work, you may need to call a doctor. You'll know it's gotten worse if you have increased pain, redness or swelling of the outer ear or you develop a fever.

Dr. Rebedew says people with diabetes, suppressed immune systems or chronic swimmer’s ear should consult their physician.