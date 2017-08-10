Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy out for season with torn ACL

Madison police are searching for five suspects after a man was robbed Wednesday night.More >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >>
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is backtracking on remarks he made about fellow Sen. John McCain.More >>
The regime warned it could attack by the middle of this month.More >>
Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy will miss the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Head Coach Paul Chryst made that announcement on Thursday in press release on the team's official website.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team is getting an early jump on the preseason. The squad has been practicing for a couple weeks in preparation for an upcoming trip to New Zealand and Australia.More >>
The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again. The American Volleyball Coaches Association has tabbed the Badgers as the No. 7 team in their preseason poll. This is the fourth straight year the Badgers have opened the season in the top ten.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Frank Johnson, a former NBA player and Phoenix Suns coach, as an assistant coach.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.More >>
Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy will miss the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Head Coach Paul Chryst made that announcement on Thursday in press release on the team's official website.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team is getting an early jump on the preseason. The squad has been practicing for a couple weeks in preparation for an upcoming trip to New Zealand and Australia.More >>
The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again. The American Volleyball Coaches Association has tabbed the Badgers as the No. 7 team in their preseason poll. This is the fourth straight year the Badgers have opened the season in the top ten.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
Madison's mayor had a less than enthusiastic reaction to the possibility of Foxconn coming to Dane County.More >>
A14-year-old’s brave actions in the Town of Jefferson are being labeled heroic in the wake of the fatal Rock River airplane crash Tuesday night. Nova Kopmeyer spent Tuesday evening relaxing with her family at her home located about a half mile down the Rock River when she heard what sounded like a motorcycle crash.More >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
One person was hurt after being shot Tuesday night in what Madison Police are calling an attempted homicide.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told reporters Wednesday he's not sure why a proposed incentive package for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn must be passed by September 30 - a firm deadline agreed to by the Walker administration and company executives.More >>
Authorities have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the small aircraft they were in crashed into the Rock River near the Fort Atkinson airport.More >>
Crews will begin to remove an aircraft Wednesday that crashed into the Rock River Tuesday evening.More >>
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department says an ultralight aircraft crashed into the Rock River around 8 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy. t thanks to his tech-based bike shop, he was able to bring the small-town classic back to life.More >>
