Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy out for season with torn ACL

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy will miss the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Head Coach Paul Chryst made that announcement on Thursday in press release on the team's official website.

Cichy suffered the injury during practice on Tuesday. He is scheduled for surgery on Friday. A former walk-on, Cichy was voted a team captain for the 2017 season. 

For more information click here. Chryst is expected to talk about the injury after practice on Thursday. We'll bring you updates on 27 News at 5, 6 and 10.

