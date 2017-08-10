UPDATE: elderly person and caregiver okay after ramp collapse

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An 87-year-old man and his caretaker are okay, and they did not need to go to the hospital after falling through a ramp leading up to a Monona home.

The caregiver tells 27 News the two were at the top of the ramp when the wood gave way underneath them.

MONONA (WKOW) -- Emergency responders are heading to Clear Springs Court in Monona for a reported deck collapse.

Dane County officials confirm to 27 News the initial call was for a collapsed deck, with two people underneath and possibly hurt.

