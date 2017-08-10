Street closed in Village of Oregon for hazmat situation

OREGON (WKOW) -- Fire trucks are blocking part of S. Perry Parkway near Janesville Street in the Village of Oregon.

Dane County officials tell 27 News the call was for a HAZMAT response related to containers leaking.

Our crew at the scene says the activity appears to be centered around a semi trailer in a parking lot on S. Perry Parkway.

