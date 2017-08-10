UPDATE: Street reopened in Village of Oregon after hazmat situation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities reopened S Perry Parkway in the Village of Beloit after a hazmat response that lasted hours Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us a truck driver noticed a container in the back of his semi trailer leaking after he pulled in to Wisco Industries. they say some had leaked onto the loading area at the business.

It's unclear what the substance was, but authorities took it seriously and blocked off a section of Perry parkway near Janesville Street. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No one was hurt.

OREGON (WKOW) -- Fire trucks are blocking part of S. Perry Parkway near Janesville Street in the Village of Oregon.

Dane County officials tell 27 News the call was for a HAZMAT response related to containers leaking.

Our crew at the scene says the activity appears to be centered around a semi trailer in a parking lot on S. Perry Parkway.

