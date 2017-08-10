Bucks to Host Cavaliers for Home Opener

The Milwaukee Bucks will open the home schedule of their 2017-18 50th Anniversary season against the three-time defending Eastern Conference-champion Cleveland Cavaliers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. The NBA made the announcement today. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN as part of the 2017-18 NBA Opening Week schedule. The complete 2017-18 Bucks schedule will be released at a later date.