Sunflower Days: crop blooming despite summer rainfall

MIDDLETON (WKOW)-- Sunflower Days begin Saturday at Pope Farm Conservancy but this summer the sunflowers contended with copious amounts of rain, impacting their growth.



Around 500,000 sunflowers are planted each year, says Mel Pope, chair of the non-profit organization in connection with Pope Farm Conservancy. The first crop didn't thrive, due to the rain, so the field was planted again.



"The second planting is going to come in the next several days and really fill in these areas," Pope says. "In the mean time, because we planted later, the weeds got a chance to get a start and with the tremendous amount of rainfall we've had; it's really impacted the sunflower field, as it has with other crops."



Just days away from the official Sunflower Days kick off, the fields are by no means barren. The first crop is currently in bloom although they are approximately two feet shorter than the typical 7 ft. tall sunflowers.



Pope says it's the first time the field has been planted twice and more work was necessary to prepare because of the weather.



"We are sculpting the sunflower fields, cutting the weeds so you can get right up next to the flowers, doing the indents were families can go on the trails and we are trying to suppress some of the weeds to get some really nice family photos," Pope says.



The best chance of seeing the peak bloom is next Monday or Tuesday, Pope says. When a sunflower gets close to blooming it stops following the sun, Pope explained, pointing to buds facing straight up instead of angling towards the light. He estimates those flowers will "pop" in the next few days.



Crews are continuing to work to remove some of the weeds from the field and overflow parking lots within Pope Farm Conservancy will open starting Saturday. For more information, visit the Pope Farm Conservancy website: https://www.popefarmconservancy.org/