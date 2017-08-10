"The Story of Diana" Part Two to air Friday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Part two of "The Story of Diana" will air around 12:05 a.m. Friday morning, so WKOW can broadcast the Green Bay Packers preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.

Following the football game, you will be able to see 27 News at 10, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Nightline and then part two of "The Story of Diana". The ABC special may start later, but not earlier, than 12:05 a.m., depending on how late the football game goes.

"The Story of Diana" is a look at how Princess Diana's story remains relevant 20 years later. It includes archival footage and conversations with people who knew her best.