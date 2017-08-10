DeForest firefighter impersonated in convenience store scam

DEFOREST (WKOW)-- Police arrested a Waterloo man after he allegedly impersonated a DeForest firefighter twice to scam Casey's General Store.



Charles Moss, 47, first entered the DeForest convenience store in July where surveillance cameras caught him taking cell phone chargers and attempting to return them to collect the refund.



"He was dressed in a polo with the firefighter emblem on his shirt," says DeForest Investigator Seth Wahl. "He then verbally identified himself as a DeForest firefighter and within his wallet, he had an actual firefighter badge."



Moss told the attendant the DeForest Fire Department bought the chargers and no longer needed them, according to Wahl.



"Because he had the shirt, he had they badge [the attendant] didn't question that and refunded him for the items," Wahl says.



After the transaction, Casey's General Store checked their records to verify the date of the original transaction... only to find out the chargers were never sold. The gig was up when Moss attempted the scam again in early August.



"The attendant was wise to this individual so when he showed up again - she confronted him," Wahl says.



Moss changed his tune saying she misheard and he wanted to purchase the items on behalf of the Jefferson Fire Department, according to Wahl.



Investigators discovered Moss was a former volunteer firefighter in Sullivan but was "dismissed under not honorable considerations," according to the DeForest Police Department's post on Facebook.



Moss was arrested Aug. 3 in Fort Atkinson and, though no court date has been set, Wahl says the crime is a felony.

Police believe Moss may have committed similar scams at other locations. If you have any additional information or seen Moss attempt the scam, you are urged to call the DeForest Police Department.