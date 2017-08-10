Jurors to be sequestered during both Slender Man stabbing trials

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Citing court documents, our Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports jurors hearing cases against two girls accused of stabbing their classmate to please the fictional character Slender Man will be sequestered during the course of both trials.

Morgan Geyser's lawyers filed a petition last month asking for the move to sequester, arguing that the publicity surrounding the case could prevent her from getting a fair trial.

Geyser and Anissa Weier are accused of stabbing Payton Leutner nearly two dozen times on Memorial Day of 2014.

Both girls were 12 at the time of the stabbing. Geyser is now 14 and Weier is 15.

Weier's trial is scheduled to begin in September. Geyser's trial is scheduled to follow in October.