Funeral arrangements for Max Burlingame, victim of Jefferson County plane crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the victims of Tuesday's deadly plane crash in Jefferson County.

51-year-old David Plambeck, of Edgerton and 16-year-old Max J. Burlingame, of Fort Atkinson died after the small plane they were in crashed into the Rock River. Officials say that Plambeck was piloting the aircraft and that Burlingame was a friend of the family.

An obituary from Dunlap Memorial Home says 16-year-old Burlingame's biggest passion was flying. According to the obituary, "he soloed at 15 and has been in love with aviation since day one."

A Visitation for Burlingame will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport.

Funeral services will begin immediately after at 6 p.m.

