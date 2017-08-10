Madison police make "significant arrest" of suspected heroin tra - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police make "significant arrest" of suspected heroin trafficker

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison say they have made a "significant arrest" of a suspected heroin trafficker.

Madison Police say on Thursday, members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested 29-year-old Stanley T. Phillips. They say he was wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant.

Police say Phillips was in possession of heroin and marijuana when police contacted him. A consent search of his residence in the 1700 Block of Northport Drive revealed evidence of drug sales as well as a 9 mm pistol.

The Task Force seized the 9 mm handgun, ammunition, magazine and holster, along with 88 rounds of ammunition, 7.1 grams of heroin, 16 MDMA pills, drug packaging and a digital scale.

Phillips has been tentatively charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession of marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, and felony probation violation.

