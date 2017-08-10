Defendants accused of killing Madison woman to stand trial - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three defendants accused of killing a Madison woman will stand trial.

Thursday a Dane County judge found there was enough evidence against Korey Johnson, Jennifer Lovick and Donald Davis, Jr.  to move to trial.

They're accused in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee  in July.

Prosecutors have charged all three with first degree intentional homicide.

