Storms pack a punch in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Storms popped up Thursday up in a number of southern Wisconsin counties.

While brief, they  brought a lot of rain and hail in some cases.

Video sent to our newsroom from a viewer shows hail coming down in Beloit.

It measured about the size of a marble.

27 News also received reports of minor damage around the area.

