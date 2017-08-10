Suspect hits multiple cars in three towns before caught - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect hits multiple cars in three towns before caught

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a 28 year old man after they say he hit multiple vehicles in three different towns.

Shawn M. Powell of Oxford, WI is accused of the hit and run rampage that police say began in Marshall and continued into the City of Sun Prairie and the town of Sun Prairie.

At one point, police say citizens tried to prevent Powell from continuing a gray Honda Civic and police say he resisted officers when they caught up with him at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Powell also had drugs with him.

He's being held in the Dane County jail.

