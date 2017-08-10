Still no trace of woman reported to have jumped into the Rock River

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The search came up empty again Thursday for authorities looking for a woman who reportedly jumped into the Rock River in the Town of Beloit.

Dive crews have been among the searchers scouring the river for a woman who witnesses say jumped off a bridge.

Authorities say they've also used sonar equipment, but haven't turned up any trace of anyone.

They also say they have no recent missing persons cases to go on.

Authorities say they'll continue searching for the next five days.