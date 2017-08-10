Still no trace of woman reported to have jumped into the Rock Ri - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Still no trace of woman reported to have jumped into the Rock River

Posted: Updated:

BELOIT (WKOW) --  The search came up empty again Thursday for authorities looking for a woman who reportedly jumped into the Rock River in the Town of Beloit.

Dive crews have been among the searchers scouring the river for a woman who witnesses say jumped off a bridge.

Authorities say they've also used sonar equipment, but haven't turned up any trace of anyone.

They also say they have no recent missing persons cases to go on.

Authorities say they'll continue searching for the next five days.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.