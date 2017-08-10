Swimmers rescued from choppy Lake Superior

DULUTH (WKOW) -- Two swimmers are in the hospital after disappearing in Lake Superior for more than an hour Thursday.

It happened off Park Point in the Duluth-Superior area.

Search crews battled large waves, but eventually found the father and his young daughter.

Both were taken to the hospital.

There's no word on how they're doing.

Authorities say there were red flags warnings in the area to warn swimmers about rip currents.