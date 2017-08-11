Arson suspected in Friendship fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- Authorities in Adams County are looking for the person they say torched a home.
    The fire started in the House at 601 West Street in Friendship around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
    Fire investigators say it was intentionally set.
    Authorities say the home was vacant.

