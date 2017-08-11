Baraboo bypass ready for traffic - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Baraboo bypass ready for traffic

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.

There was a ribbon-cutting Thursday for the new four-lane highway. The roadway will open to traffic on Saturday, according to the Baraboo News Republic.

Instead of going through Baraboo, this now takes you around town, making it faster to go from Sauk City to Wisconsin Dells.

