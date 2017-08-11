Section of westbound Beltline closes for construction work - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Section of westbound Beltline closes for construction work

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The westbound Beltline is closed between Gammon Road and Mineral Point Road.

Crews are working on the high point road bridge overnight.

This stretch should reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.