Madison Police builds bridges with community during National Night Out

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them

Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and money

President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles

President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."

A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims

President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."

A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program

South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near Guam

North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"

Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear action

A former federal police officer has been convicted of killing a man 30 years ago in a botched carjacking outside a Hollywood nightclub.

A Utah city has paid $50,000 to settle with a Subway worker who was wrongly accused of drugging a police officer's drink in a case that made national headlines.

A white former Tulsa police officer who resigned after being acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man is going to work for the sheriff's office in a neighboring county.

Three city employees and their spouses who are concerned Houston would be forced to stop paying benefits to same-sex spouses due to an ongoing civil case have filed a lawsuit asking for a court order to stop any such action.

The fourth day of a preliminary hearing is about to get underway for members of a Penn State fraternity accused of crimes related to the death of a sophomore engineering student after a pledge acceptance event.

A California appeals court says a San Francisco Bay-area billionaire needs to open an access road to a beloved beach in Half Moon Bay, upholding a lower court's ruling against Vinod Khosla.

A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.

Taylor Swift's mother said she didn't call police to report allegations that a DJ groped her daughter before a concert because she didn't want the moment to define the pop star's life.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police.

Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out. It's part of the nation-wide effort to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"This is a night where you sort of underscore that partnership between community and cop," said Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

Mattie Yoakum brought her grandchildren to the event at Leopold Park because she said she doesn't want them to grow up fearing police.

"When it comes to a child, they not going to have no mean to have anything to fear with cops," she said.

Madison has since an increase in gun violence this year. The city has already seen a record 10 homicides and 125 reports of shots fired. So It's fitting the theme for this year's event is "A Call For Peace."

Koval said part of obtaining that peace is getting the bad guys off the street. He is taking a new strategy to try to stop the gun violence.

Koval said he's putting more officers on the streets to find the four or five dozen known criminals who seem to be connected in some way to every shooting in Madison. He said they'll track down the worst offenders -- many of whom are gang members with warrants for various crimes.

"What we've done is we've identified this week about three dozen individuals who I consider to be high profile targets because there are outstanding warrants."

But he said they can't do it alone. Koval wants more involvement from the community in helping solve crimes.

“You can only solve so many crimes through technology or forensics. You still need human capital. You need people that are willing to work with us."

“And if it get to a point where we can't go outside with our children, we're all in danger,” Yoakum said.

Koval acknowledges that some in the community will see his initiative as targeting people of color. He says the arrests will not be a pretext to any type of racial profiling.