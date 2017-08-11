Madison Police builds bridges with community during National Night Out

Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump is taking on the opioid drug epidemic, pledging that "we will fight this deadly epidemic and the United States will win."More >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
President Donald Trump blasts North Korea after a new report says U.S. intelligence has assessed that Pyongyang has successfully produced a nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missilesMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
Airports located near President Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey have essentially been shut down during his visit, and that means lost business and moneyMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford themMore >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.More >>
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >>
Walmart has condemned a display inside one of its stores that appeared to market firearms as back-to-school items.More >>
Fire trucks are blocking part of S. Perry Parkway near Janesville Street in the Village of Oregon.More >>
Fire officials tell us a truck driver noticed a container in the back of his semi trailer leaking after he pulled in to Wisco Industries.More >>
The regime warned it could attack by the middle of this month.More >>
The regime warned it could attack by the middle of this month.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy. t thanks to his tech-based bike shop, he was able to bring the small-town classic back to life.More >>
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy. t thanks to his tech-based bike shop, he was able to bring the small-town classic back to life.More >>
Police arrested a Waterloo man after he allegedly impersonated a DeForest firefighter twice to scam Casey's General Store. Charles Moss, 47, first entered the DeForest convenience store in July where surveillance video caught him taking two cell phone chargers and attempting to return them to collect the refund...More >>
Police arrested a Waterloo man after he allegedly impersonated a DeForest firefighter twice to scam Casey's General Store. Charles Moss, 47, first entered the DeForest convenience store in July where surveillance video caught him taking two cell phone chargers and attempting to return them to collect the refund...More >>
Fire trucks are blocking part of S. Perry Parkway near Janesville Street in the Village of Oregon.More >>
Fire officials tell us a truck driver noticed a container in the back of his semi trailer leaking after he pulled in to Wisco Industries.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced via blog post Thursday morning "there will be more focused deterrence and arrest initiatives taking place" in response to the city's recent rash of gun violence that has resulted in ten homicides so far this year.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced via blog post Thursday morning "there will be more focused deterrence and arrest initiatives taking place" in response to the city's recent rash of gun violence that has resulted in ten homicides so far this year.More >>
As students across the country are wrapping up their summer internships, there's a unique program right here in Madison at UW Health that promotes...More >>
As students across the country are wrapping up their summer internships, there's a unique program right here in Madison at UW Health that promotes...More >>
Lottery officials say there were no jackpot winners in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.More >>
Lottery officials say there were no jackpot winners in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.More >>
Madison's mayor had a less than enthusiastic reaction to the possibility of Foxconn coming to Dane County.More >>
Madison's mayor had a less than enthusiastic reaction to the possibility of Foxconn coming to Dane County.More >>
State officials have closed their investigation into a home explosion last year in Fitchburg, with no explanation of exactly how it happened.More >>
State officials have closed their investigation into a home explosion last year in Fitchburg, with no explanation of exactly how it happened.More >>