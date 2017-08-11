Packers fans welcome football season with first preseason game

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The faithful fans were out in the thousands to see the Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first preseason game at Lambeau Field.

Although some hail and rain pushed through the area before the game, Mother Nature didn't stop the die-hard fans from tailgating and taking part in other pregame festivities.

"Let's go Packers," some chanted as they enjoyed a few beverages.

Brianna Hurley could be seen prepping for the game with her friends by putting on tattoos as they tailgated just outside the stadium. All of them made the road trip from Sun Prairie.

"Every person we drove by on the way up here on 151, we waved our Packer gear at if they had Packer gear and we were giving thumbs up," she said enthusiastically.

But for one family, the road trip to get to Green Bay was much longer. Gary Hurlbut, his grandson Parker Stevens and Stevens's parents all drove in from New York to watch their favorite team.

When asked why Stevens is a Packers fan from New York, the eight year old quickly responded, "Because the (New York) Giants suck!" His family laughed hard as the kid barely cracked a smile with a Packers game face on.

The trip was for Hurlbut's birthday. He's been a Packers fan since the 1960s, but Thursday night was the first time he stepped foot in Lambeau Field.

"It's awesome, I just can't explain it. Just awesome," Hurlbut said.

Many spent the afternoon eating food, drinking beer and other beverages and playing some football for themselves before heading into the stadium.

Three generations of the Zimmerman family came on a guys trip. Grandpa Hank Zimmerman made his way from Middleton.

"As long as we can go in there strong let's go for the Superbowl. I think we're ready for one," Hank said.

For his son, Jason Zimmerman, he wasn't only looking forward to the game. He was also thinking about the new addition of the Titletown District. The 34-acre project is still under construction. A plaza and park, along with a football field is due to open sometime in September. Plus, a 45 feet long sledding hill that starts at the top of one building, is set to open in November, along with an ice skating arena.

"The kids playing around and doing those types of things. And I can't wait to see it! I hope that is what people expect it to be," said Jason.

The Lodge Kohler and Hinterland Brewery are already open for fans.