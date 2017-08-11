UPDATE: 30 people displaced after Madison apartment fire

UPDATE(WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department says about 30 people were displaced after an overnight apartment fire.

The fire involved two units in the building in the 2200 block of Carling Drive. Firefighters are still investigating the cause, but say because of concerns about the electrical system in the building, they can't allow any residents to stay. That means about 30 people who live there are displaced.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire that broke out overnight.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the 2200 block of Carling Drive just after 1:00 a.m. Friday, August 11. That's near U.S. 18/151 (Verona Road) and Raymond Road.

The fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents will not be able to stay there for at least the night. Firefighters are letting them back in to get some things. The American Red Cross is helping families who were displaced.