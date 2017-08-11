TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of interstate closed for semi crash near DeForest

DE FOREST (WKOW) -- A crash on the interstate near DeForest has shut down all southbound lanes of I-39.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. Friday, August 11. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News a semi crashed on the interstate over County DM, which is just north of the CTH V exit. All southbound lanes are closed at this time. The left lane of I-39/90 northbound is also closed as crews clean up the crash site.

We're told the driver of the semi is all right.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has offered this as an alternative route: Southbound traffic will exit I-39 at WIS 60. Head east on WIS 60 to US 51. South on US 51 back to I-39.