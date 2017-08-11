Sex offender gets 20 years for sexually assaulting Madison teen in halfway house

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of four men charged with the sexual assault of a Madison teenager is given 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Stephon Hiler, 23, was sentenced in Dane County Court Thursday after pleading guilty to second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

Police say he and three others sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at a halfway house operated by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Hiler was already a sex offender at the time. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the teen committed suicide a month after the assault.

One other defendant, James Phillips, pleaded guilty and is waiting to be sentenced. The other two, Reginald Patton and Nathan Thompson, are scheduled for trials in November.