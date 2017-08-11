Whitewater man dead in Thursday morning crash

WHITEWATER (WKOW) – A Whitewater man died Thursday morning after the car he was driving struck a tree in the town of Delavan.

Brian G. Blucher, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a crash about 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at County Highway P and Highway M.

Deputies, along with the city and town of Delavan police departments as well as fire and rescue units from Delavan, were dispatched. Upon arrival, first responders found Blucher’s red 1997 Dodge Intrepid with extensive damage up against a tree, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Initial investigation reveals the car traveling southbound on Highway P when he lost control. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree on the east side of Highway P.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Blucher was the sole occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.

Agencies who responded to this crash include the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Delavan Police Department, City of Delavan Police Department, City of Delavan Fire and Rescue, Paratech Ambulance Service, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.