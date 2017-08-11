Whitewater man dead in Thursday morning crash

The Madison Fire Department says about 30 people were displaced after an overnight apartment fire.More >>
All southbound lanes are now open on I-39.More >>
After a whirlwind of a week, Peter Kraus is back in Madison and live on 27 News.More >>
A car fell seven stories from a parking garage and crashed to the ground.More >>
One of four men charged with the sexual assault of a Madison teenager is given 20 years in prison.More >>
The westbound Beltline is back open between Gammon Road and Mineral Point Road.More >>
One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy.More >>
Authorities in Adams County are looking for the person they say torched a home.More >>
Part two of "The Story of Diana" is now scheduled to air around 12:35 a.m. Friday morning.More >>
Two swimmers are in the hospital after disappearing in Lake Superior for more than an hour Thursday.
Police arrested a Waterloo man after he allegedly impersonated a DeForest firefighter twice to scam Casey's General Store. Charles Moss, 47, first entered the DeForest convenience store in July where surveillance video caught him taking two cell phone chargers and attempting to return them to collect the refund...More >>
Fire trucks are blocking part of S. Perry Parkway near Janesville Street in the Village of Oregon.More >>
Fire officials tell us a truck driver noticed a container in the back of his semi trailer leaking after he pulled in to Wisco Industries.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval announced via blog post Thursday morning "there will be more focused deterrence and arrest initiatives taking place" in response to the city's recent rash of gun violence that has resulted in ten homicides so far this year.More >>
