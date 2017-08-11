27 News Exclusive: Stoughton native shares personal ties to Guam; reacts to North Korea nuclear threat

MADISON (WKOW) -- The U.S. territory of Guam still on high alert as North Korea threatens to fire missiles near the island. With family and work ties to Guam, Stoughton native, Chris Lund, is telling his story.

"Dane County is about 1,000 square miles in size, so you could fit seven Guam's in Dane County," Lund, a civil and environmental engineer, explained. "So it's small," he said about a country he grew to love a long time ago.

"Before you know it, I had lived there for 16 years," Lund said about how he met his wife there and had three kids in Guam.

"It's very family oriented, it's a small town place, which is where I'm from in Wisconsin, small town place and everybody appreciates everybody and gets along," he added.

It's why despite nuclear threats, Lund says his adopted country refuses to cower.

"We know living out on Guam that we are the farthest reach of the U.S. in the Western Pacific, sort of the tip of the spear," the UW Madison alum said. "We know we are a potential target because of our location, but you got to put it in perspective, there are other things we are more worried about,"

Lund says that includes typhoons and earthquakes.

"Those are more real to us and happen on a greater occurrence than North Korea," Lund said.

These days, Lund keeps a home in Guam and Virginia. He heads back to Guam about four times a year.