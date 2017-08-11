Madison players hope to win Friday's Mega Millions

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a chance for someone to win the Mega Millions jackpot, now approaching $400 Million. Friday afternoon, hopefuls were dreaming big at the Watts Rd. Kelley's Market. Most opted for the 'Easy Pick'.

"I don't pick my numbers, I just let the machine pick it for me, when it 's meant to be it's meant to be," Leonardo Morel said. He wants to win big to start a Christian gym.

"A lot of people go to church, we take care of the spiritual at church, but they don't take care of the body," Morel said.

Other players 27 News spoke with wanted to pay off student loans, go to Disneyworld or even see Bruno Mars in Chicago.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. Friday night. Winning numbers will be announced at 27 News at 10.