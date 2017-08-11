Officer critically hurt by suspected drunk driver goes home

The Madison Fire Department says about 30 people were displaced after an overnight apartment fire.More >>
The Madison Fire Department says about 30 people were displaced after an overnight apartment fire.More >>
The 37-year-old man charged with two armed robberies in Wausau confessed to a murder in Madison, according to Marathon County court records.More >>
The 37-year-old man charged with two armed robberies in Wausau confessed to a murder in Madison, according to Marathon County court records.More >>
One of four men charged with the sexual assault of a Madison teenager is given 20 years in prison.More >>
One of four men charged with the sexual assault of a Madison teenager is given 20 years in prison.More >>
After a whirlwind of a week, Peter Kraus is back in Madison and live on 27 News.More >>
After a whirlwind of a week, Peter Kraus is back in Madison and live on 27 News.More >>
A hair stylist suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body in a fatal attack last month in the high-rise Chicago condo of a Northwestern professor, police said Friday.More >>
A hair stylist suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body in a fatal attack last month in the high-rise Chicago condo of a Northwestern professor, police said Friday.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
The faithful fans were out in the thousands to see the Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first preseason game at Lambeau Field. Although some hail and rain pushed through the area before the game, Mother Nature didn't stop the die-hard fans from tailgating and taking part in other pregame festivities.More >>
The faithful fans were out in the thousands to see the Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first preseason game at Lambeau Field. Although some hail and rain pushed through the area before the game, Mother Nature didn't stop the die-hard fans from tailgating and taking part in other pregame festivities.More >>
A car fell seven stories from a parking garage and crashed to the ground.More >>
A car fell seven stories from a parking garage and crashed to the ground.More >>
The westbound Beltline is back open between Gammon Road and Mineral Point Road.More >>
The westbound Beltline is back open between Gammon Road and Mineral Point Road.More >>
One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy.More >>
One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy.More >>
Authorities in Adams County are looking for the person they say torched a home.More >>
Authorities in Adams County are looking for the person they say torched a home.More >>
Part two of "The Story of Diana" is now scheduled to air around 12:35 a.m. Friday morning.More >>
Part two of "The Story of Diana" is now scheduled to air around 12:35 a.m. Friday morning.More >>
Two swimmers are in the hospital after disappearing in Lake Superior for more than an hour Thursday.
Two swimmers are in the hospital after disappearing in Lake Superior for more than an hour Thursday.
Police arrested a Waterloo man after he allegedly impersonated a DeForest firefighter twice to scam Casey's General Store. Charles Moss, 47, first entered the DeForest convenience store in July where surveillance video caught him taking two cell phone chargers and attempting to return them to collect the refund...More >>
Police arrested a Waterloo man after he allegedly impersonated a DeForest firefighter twice to scam Casey's General Store. Charles Moss, 47, first entered the DeForest convenience store in July where surveillance video caught him taking two cell phone chargers and attempting to return them to collect the refund...More >>