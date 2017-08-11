Governor Walker requests FEMA damage assessments in Western Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conduct preliminary damage assessments next week in 11 western Wisconsin counties hit hard by flooding last month.

FEMA officials will begin looking at flood damage to public infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

The 11 counties in which FEMA will conduct preliminary damage assessments are Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties. The assessments are expected to begin next Tuesday.

Severe storms moved across western Wisconsin from July 19-22, 2017. The heavy rains caused flash flooding and several rivers to rise to major flood stage. Damage to public infrastructure, emergency protective measures, and debris removal costs are estimated to be more than $12 million in the 11 impacted counties.

County damage assessments to homes and businesses in those counties showed seven homes destroyed, 32 homes sustained major damage, 114 with minor damage, and 871 affected. There was one business destroyed, seven with major damage, and 39 with minor damage.