Judge issues warrants for potential jurors who didn't return questionnaires in Slender Man case

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- A Waukesha County judge has issued arrest warrants for 12 potential jurors who have not returned jury questionnaires in the Slender Man case.

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier are accused of stabbing their classmate to please the fictional character Slender Man.

Fourteen people were called in for a court hearing Friday morning because they hadn't returned the questionnaire. Only two people showed up.

The 12 people who didn't appear will also be charged a $500 fine.

About 1,350 qualification questionnaires and 1,150 confidential questionnaires were sent out for Weier’s trial.

“It’s important to have a juror pool big enough, especially with the media attention surrounding the case," said Waukesha County Clerk of Court Kathleen Madden.

Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, thinks it’s uncommon to issue warrants and fines.

"Given the importance of the case, the judge presumably wants to ensure broadest number of jurors available," he said.

Jurors hearing the cases against Weier and Geyser will be sequestered during the course of both trials, court documents show.

Weier's trial is scheduled to begin in September. Geyser's trial is scheduled to follow in October.

The trials will take place in Waukesha County.