Friday afternoon crash injures seven in Randolph

RANDOLPH (WKOW) -- Nine people, including seven children were involved in a crash Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.

According the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at about 2:10pm after the semi, traveling east on CTH E, failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the van heading northbound on STH 73.

Both the 39-year-old semi driver, and the 40-year-old woman driving the van had to be extricated from their vehicles, the driver of the van in serious condition.

Inside the van were seven children four of whom were injured, one seriously. The two seriously injured people from the van were taken to the hospital via medical helicopter, the other injured individuals were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The semi driver was also injured. The crash remains under investigation.