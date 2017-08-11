Sun Prairie looking to repeat as Big Eight champs

One week away from the start of the football season, expectations are high at Sun Prairie, as usual. The Cardinals were co-champions of the Big Eight conference a year ago. With 12 returning starters, Sun Prairie is the favorite to claim the title again this year.

"We always try to set our expectations high," says head coach Brian Kaminski. "We talked with our guys the other day, as a matter of fact, that pressure is something you put on yourself. We're just going to worry about Sun Prairie football and do what we can do and control what we can control."

Sun Prairie hopes to be able to control a lot on defense. The Cardinals return six starters on that side of the ball, which was strong a year ago. Sun Prairie has several standouts returning, including first-team All-State selection Marty Strey at outside linebacker.

"The theme this year is to leave our legacy," the senior said. "We've been talking about one last year. How do we want to be remembered as a team? So, we've been working really hard to try to be remembered by this community and this school as something special."

The Cardinals understand that legacies are built in the postseason. They're hungry to erase the taste out of their mouths from a first-round playoff loss to Madison La Follette. First things first, they'll have to take care of business in the opener. Sun Prairie travels to Madison East on Friday.