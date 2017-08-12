Authorities search for suspect in Town of Medina armed home inva - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities search for suspect in Town of Medina armed home invasion

TOWN OF MEDINA (WKOW) -- Deputies in Dane County are trying to find the person behind an armed home invasion.

They say at least one person forced entry to a home in the Town of Medina, which is near Marshall.

Investigators say there were several shots fired, but no one was hurt.

The suspect or suspects then took off.

