One man is dead after Montrose crash

MONTROSE (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's office is investigating a three vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon around 3:45 pm on State Highway 69 in the Town of Montrose.

Deputies say the collision occurred near Argue Road when a SUV driven by a 33-year-old woman crossed over the centerline sideswiping a semi truck and then hitting a car driven by a 79-year-old man.

The 79-year-old man had to be extricated from the car. First responders worked for over an hour trying to resuscitate the man but he died at the scene. The 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No word on if drugs or alcohol appear to be a factor; the crash remains under investigation.