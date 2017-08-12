FDA action to help Wisconsin dairy farmers & cheesemakers

MADISON (WKOW) -- People involved in Wisconsin's dairy industry are celebrating what they're calling a "huge win for America's Dairyland."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it will exercise enforcement discretion on the use and labeling of ultrafiltered milk. The agency says its action is intended to lessen the impact of recent trade policy changes in Canada that caused oversupply and pricing challenges in parts of the U.S., including Wisconsin.

“We appreciate the administration’s continued focus on the Wisconsin dairy industry,” said state ag secretary Ben Brancel. “Today’s action will open up US markets to ultrafiltered milk, and that’s a huge win for America’s Dairyland.”

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association says the dairy industry has been seeking approval for the ingredient in cheesemaking for nearly 20 years.

“FDA’s announcement is an important win for Wisconsin and other great cheesemaking states,” said John Umhoefer, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

“There’s been an oversupply of milk in the U.S. for over a year, causing real financial stress for dairy farm families. This decision can lead to more production of fluid ultrafiltered milk, and find new markets for our abundant milk supplies,” Umhoefer said.