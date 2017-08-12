Young Rockford woman shot in the head early Saturday in Beloit

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) – Authorities are looking for two people involved in an early Saturday morning shooting that has left a 19-year-old Rockford woman in critical condition. A 29-year-old Beloit man was also shot - in his behind - but is expected to be okay. The woman was shot in the head, but medical personnel say she should survive.

A statement released midday Saturday says police were already patrolling the area of 8th Street and Euclid Avenue when they heard several gunshots fired about 2:45 a.m. Witnesses gave the sergeant and the officer a description of a car they thought was involved in the shooting; police soon spotted it and tried to stop the driver and passenger inside.

The driver reportedly took off and a chase followed. The police used stop sticks and damaged the car's tires but when the driver tried to get on I-39/90, he lost control, went into a nearby field and then tried to get on the on-ramp to I-43 westbound. The suspect's car went about a quarter of a mile before the two ran into a wooded area. At this time, they've not been apprehended.

Investigators say the original incident likely stemmed from a disturbance that escalated into a fight, which then led to the multiple shots being fired. It also appears that there were multiple shooters, resulting in the two victims being struck.

The news release states Beloit Police have viable leads in the investigation, including a gun that was found near where the car chase started.

They're also asking for help from area neighbors and anyone else who may have information on this shooting. You can call Crimestoppers anonymously at (608) 362-7463 or the police department at 608-364-6800.