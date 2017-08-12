Stop the Violence community picnic Saturday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) – Another community gathering is taking place tonight, which planners say is a family event to help stop the increasing violence in the Madison area.

Organizer Antoine McNeail has said these kind of get-togethers, like one held at Elver Park in June, are about banding together to stop the negativity.

McNeail says it's important to bring people from a variety of ethnicities, backgrounds, and neighborhoods together.

"There's no organization behind it, there's no government behind it. It's just a bunch of families coming together," says McNeail. “They can unite in a safe space - violence free.”

The event is free and open to everyone. Participating families are asked to bring food or drinks to share.

It'll take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. tonight at Rennebohm Park, 115 M. Eau Claire Avenue in Madison.

