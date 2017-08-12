Dodge County accident seriously injures three adults; three kids - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dodge County accident seriously injures three adults; three kids sent to UW Hospital

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
(COLUMBUS) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s office is investigating a collision that left two elderly people seriously injured and three children with both serious and life-threatening injuries.

A news release from Dodge County Detective Theodore Sullivan says the wreck happened just before 10:00 Saturday morning on State Highway 16/60 in Elba Township. He says it appears the driver of a Dodge Caravan failed to stop at the sign as it approached County Road TK /Highway TT. As it passed through the intersection, it collided with a Ford Econoline passenger van.

A 91-year old man and a 70-year-old woman, both from Waukesha, were in the Ford van. They were both seriously injured and were taken to a hospital in Columbus, but were later transported to UW-Hospital in Madison.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Dodge Grand Caravan, which officials say didn't stop at the intersection, was a 41-year- old man from Watertown. Four passengers were with him including a 36-year-old woman and three children, ages 7, 5 and 3.

The news release says the driver wasn't seriously injured and refused treatment at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in Oconomowoc with serious injuries.

The 5-year old child was taken by ambulance to UW-Hospital. The 3-and 7-year old children had life-threatening injuries and were flown from the scene to UW-Hospital.

The sheriff's office says none of the people involved will be identified until Monday as Dodge County officials continue to investigate the crash.  

