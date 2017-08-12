LS Goode Back With Packers

The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday the signing of veteran long snapper Brett Goode. Goode is entering his 10th season in the NFL and was the Packers' primary long snapper from 2008-2016, playing in 142 regular-season games and 14 playoff contests. . He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent from the University of Arkansas in 2007. He will wear No. 61 for the Packers.