LS Goode Back With Packers

Wisconsin Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy will miss the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Head Coach Paul Chryst made that announcement on Thursday in press release on the team's official website.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team is getting an early jump on the preseason. The squad has been practicing for a couple weeks in preparation for an upcoming trip to New Zealand and Australia.More >>
The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again. The American Volleyball Coaches Association has tabbed the Badgers as the No. 7 team in their preseason poll. This is the fourth straight year the Badgers have opened the season in the top ten.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
