LS Goode Back With Packers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LS Goode Back With Packers

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Green Bay Packers announced on Saturday the signing of veteran long snapper Brett Goode.  Goode is entering his 10th season in the NFL and was the Packers' primary long snapper from 2008-2016, playing in 142 regular-season games and 14 playoff contests. .  He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent from the University of Arkansas in 2007. He will wear No. 61 for the Packers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.