Perseid Meteor shower watch party tonight in Cross Plains

MADISON (WKOW) -- U-W Space Place, the public education science center, is hosting a viewing party tonight in Cross Plains for the Perseid Meteor shower.

It'll take place at the U-W Pine Bluff Observatory, 4065 Observatory Drive in Madison.

Planners say the party, which begins at 6:30 and lasts until 10:00 p.m., will be a free evening of family fun. You'll need to bring your own blankets or lawn chairs.

Parking is available but space is limited.

In the event of rain or clouds, rain date is Sunday, August 13th.

For more information, call 608-262-4779