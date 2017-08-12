Perseid Meteor shower watch party tonight in Cross Plains - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Perseid Meteor shower watch party tonight in Cross Plains

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- U-W Space Place, the public education science center, is hosting a viewing party tonight in Cross Plains for the Perseid Meteor shower.

It'll take place at the U-W Pine Bluff Observatory, 4065 Observatory Drive in Madison.

Planners say the party, which begins at 6:30 and lasts until 10:00 p.m., will be a free evening of family fun. You'll need to bring your own blankets or lawn chairs.

Parking is available but space is limited.

In the event of rain or clouds, rain date is Sunday, August 13th.

For more information, call 608-262-4779

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.