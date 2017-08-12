Perseid Meteor shower watch party tonight in Cross Plains

Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
Authorities are searching fields near I-39/90 for two people they believe shot two others early Saturday morning.More >>
Police say they have identified two suspects in the August 2nd homicide at the 7-Eleven in Madison and both are being held outside of Madison on charges unrelated to the Madison shooting.More >>
The 37-year-old man charged with two armed robberies in Wausau confessed to a murder in Madison, according to Marathon County court records.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's office is investigating a three vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon around 3:45 pm on State Highway 69 in the Town of Montrose.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval has continually stressed the importance community members have in stopping the violence, which includes working with police. Some of that relationship-building happened Thursday night during National Night Out.More >>
The Highway 12 bypass in Sauk County is about to open.
The 37-year-old man charged with two armed robberies in Wausau confessed to a murder in Madison, according to Marathon County court records.More >>
Nine people, including seven children were injured Friday afternoon after a semi and passenger van crashed on State Highway 73 at County Highway E in the Town of Randolph.More >>
The team of former DJ David Mueller did not talk to one another or anybody else.More >>
The U.S. territory of Guam still on high alert as North Korea threatens to fire missiles near the island.More >>
As the bid to land new fighter jets at Truax Field enters the home stretch, military officials toured that site and several others in Wisconsin to better inform their pending decision.More >>
A hair stylist suffered more than 40 stab wounds to his upper body in a fatal attack last month in the high-rise Chicago condo of a Northwestern professor, police said Friday.More >>
The Madison Fire Department says about 30 people were displaced after an overnight apartment fire.More >>
The peak time to view is just before dawn Saturday morning, so, between 5-5:40am.More >>
