Reports: 2B Neil Walker Being Traded to Brewers

According to reports by Fox Sports and MLB Network, second baseman Neil Walker is being traded from the New York Mets to the Milwaukee Brewers. The New York Post is reporting that the Mets will get a player to be named later from the Brewers.

So far this season, Walker is averaging .264 with 70 hits, 36 RBI and 10 home runs. Current Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar is averaging .233 with 76 hits, 35 RBI and 9 home runs.

Walker is very familiar with the NL Central, after playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2009-2015 before he was traded to the Mets in 2016.