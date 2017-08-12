Radicals Advance in Playoffs with Win Over Pittsburgh

The Madison Radicals punched their ticket to the AUDL Championship Weekend for the fifth straight season with a 27-22 win over the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.

The Radicals lead 22-15 at halftime and never looked back in a five point win over the Thunderbirds.

With the win, the Radicals will compete in the AUDL Championship Weekend, in Montreal, Canada on August 26 & 27th.