Madison police question alleged drunk driver then discover woman hiding in car

MADISON (WKOW) – A Madison man is facing drunken driving charges after witnesses told police they'd seen him driving erratically and hitting another car Wednesday evening.

An incident report issued Friday says complaints from other drivers near East Washington and Oak Street led police to pull over a red Jeep in the 600 block of North Sherman Avenue.

Officers identified the driver as 24-year-old Luis A. Castillejos Jr. of Madison. They found him and an 18-year-old man in the back seat as they began to question him about what the witnesses reportedly saw, including Castillejos allegedly striking and damaging at least one other car.

Police say when they asked the two men who the Jeep was registered to, they pointed to a rear area, where officers saw a large pillow. They moved the pillow to find an unresponsive 18-year-old woman and called for medical help.

The police report says the officers developed a number of stories from the men, but were not able to get credible statements about what had happened.

Castillejos will likely face charges of obstructing a police officer, parole violations and operating while intoxicated.